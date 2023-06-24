United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Down 2.1%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.85 and last traded at $55.00. 6,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 25,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $194.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Get United States Commodity Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.