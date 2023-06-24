Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.26. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 11,383 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
