USD Coin Trading Up 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $28.46 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 28,464,846,325 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

