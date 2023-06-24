Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.34

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.34 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 209.84 ($2.69). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.64), with a volume of 13,324 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 207.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 22.47.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

