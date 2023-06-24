VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.32. 49,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 98,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 42,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2,044.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 42,943 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.