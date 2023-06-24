Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $143.73. 229,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,576. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

