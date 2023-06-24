Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.35. 277,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,578. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

