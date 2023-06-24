Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Raymond James & Associates’ Largest Position

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,249,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.85% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $7,991,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

