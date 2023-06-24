Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after buying an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.