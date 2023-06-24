Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIGet Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $214.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

