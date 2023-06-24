Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $138.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

