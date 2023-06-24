Velas Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $34.75 million and approximately $731,501.36 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,466,849,435 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,849,433 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.