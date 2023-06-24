Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $9.65. Verastem shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 232,431 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verastem in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Verastem Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $146.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

