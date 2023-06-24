Verge (XVG) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and $801,111.70 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,666.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00291101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.70 or 0.00628341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00520578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,000,232 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

