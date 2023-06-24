Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0951 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $53,153.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,630.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00292153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.00697800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00512415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00062130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,045,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

