Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £10,492.31 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £10,492.31 ($13,425.86).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 142.65 ($1.83) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on VMUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209 ($2.67).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

