Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £10,492.31 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £10,492.31 ($13,425.86).
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 142.65 ($1.83) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96.
Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
