vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

