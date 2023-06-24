Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $86.52 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00010128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.52 million and $2.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,626.74 or 0.99964966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17659488 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,751,832.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

