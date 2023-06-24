W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $737.90. The stock had a trading volume of 293,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.63 and a fifty-two week high of $748.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

