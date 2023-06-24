Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lifted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

