Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVS opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.