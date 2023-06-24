Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 648 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.62. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

