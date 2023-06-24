Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $202,000. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 16.1% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.