Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,530 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.