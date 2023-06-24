Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

