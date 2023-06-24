WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0494

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $163.91 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,003,602,797 coins and its circulating supply is 3,319,615,114 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,003,245,176.3635592 with 3,319,434,617.082742 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04954992 USD and is up 6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $14,961,410.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

