Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 771,757 shares of company stock valued at $161,720,897. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day moving average of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

