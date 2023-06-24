Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

WYNN opened at $104.20 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

