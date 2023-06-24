Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $401,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $32.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $657.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

