Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $491,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

