Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

