Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $896.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

