Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

