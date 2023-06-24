West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Critical Contrast

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. West Bancorporation pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.48% 19.48% 1.15% Preferred Bank 39.69% 22.83% 2.22%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for West Bancorporation and Preferred Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Preferred Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $73.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $96.82 million 3.23 $46.40 million $2.44 7.67 Preferred Bank $274.75 million 2.82 $128.85 million $9.59 5.59

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats West Bancorporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, bill pay, treasury management, and internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.