West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $367.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.