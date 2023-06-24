Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

