Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.94 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 387.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average of $190.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

