Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.