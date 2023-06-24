Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBG opened at $16.77 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

