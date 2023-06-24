Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage comprises approximately 6.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $2,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE AGM opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $92.43 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $473,815. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

