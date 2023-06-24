Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 3.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

LH stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

