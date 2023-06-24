Weybosset Research & Management LLC Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $117.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

