Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

