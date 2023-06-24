WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.07

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $83.97, with a volume of 911588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 316,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 186,393 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 523,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,264,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

