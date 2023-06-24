WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.45

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and traded as high as $41.31. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 137,204 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.