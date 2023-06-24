WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 95,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 40,949 shares.The stock last traded at $51.22 and had previously closed at $51.55.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.