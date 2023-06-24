WOO Network (WOO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.61 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $355.60 million and $10.61 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,885,625 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

