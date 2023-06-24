Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Workday Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of -215.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.32. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $226.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Workday
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Workday from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.