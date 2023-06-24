Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of -215.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.32. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $226.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $310,767,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

