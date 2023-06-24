WOW-token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $283.45 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.45 million and approximately $5.13 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834266 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

