Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Down 8.9%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 155,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 103,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 226.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

