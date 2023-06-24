Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Down 8.9%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 155,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 103,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Wrap Technologies Stock Up 6.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.59.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 226.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Wrap Technologies from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Wrap Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.